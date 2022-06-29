JEFFERSON CITY - The Special Olympics of Missouri Gary Brimer Sports Camp is more that just participating in sports and recreational activities. The athletes attending the camp are walking away with new friendships and skills that will help them throughout their lives.
Fifty-one campers are participating in this year’s camp, including 27 newcomers. All of the athletes are given many different opportunities. The athletes are participating in many different sports, but also training for life.
"We've got so many different activities that our campers have been doing and to see all their smiling faces this week has been unbelievable," Andrew Kauffman, communications director for SOMO, said.
Today I am at the Special Olympics of Missouri Gary Brimer Sports Camp at the Training for Life campus in Jefferson City. This year is the first in 26 years that the camp is named after Gary. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/e8W6WnxLqk— Alyssa Mueller (@AlyssaMuellerTV) June 29, 2022
The athletes attending the camp are participating in sports like golf, fishing, pickleball and many more sports activities. Kauffman said this isn't the most important thing to the attendees, it's the friendships that are being made.
"Most importantly, this week, it's about friendships, gaining those friendships for our athletes to get the chance to, to go away from home and come hang out at camp for a full week and, you know, get to participate in sports, learn about life, but also kind of grow friendships within within the SOMO community," he said.
One athlete said he is grateful for his new friendships.
"I mean, it's just a bond that you'll never forget. You go, you go out and you guys learn a little group and you guys all just want to come together and start talking," Fadraon Anderson said. "And then by the end of the week, you guys are just friends. And you guys stay friends until the next time you guys meet."
This is the 26th annual camp, but it’s just the second year it’s been named after Gary Brimer. Brimer died after a battle with cancer in November 2020. He began his career with SOMO in 1976, and he spent 41 years providing year-round sports training and competition to the thousands of athletes in Missouri.
The camp is more than just participating in a variety of activities. Athletes are walking away from the Gary Brimer Sports camp with new friendships to last far on past the camp. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/i9NdZ1lZpS— Alyssa Mueller (@AlyssaMuellerTV) June 29, 2022
Susan Shaffer, SOMO's outreach director, decided to dedicate the camp's name to Brimer.
"I decided last year that we were going to name it the Gary Brimer Sport Camp," she said. "So last year, we actually unveiled it. And this year, actually is the first official Gary Brimer Sports Camp. So it means a lot to me. And some of the athletes and some of my volunteers have been here all along. It's very important that you know, when you have a legacy like he'd started for us that we really truly named something after him."
Brimer started as a volunteer, but he ultimately became SOMO’s director of sports and training. During his career, Brimer was instrumental in starting this camp. He also led the development of a coaches' training program.