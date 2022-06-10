COLUMBIA — On Thursday the 28th edition of the Missouri State Senior Games began for athletes 50 years and up.
The Missouri State Games is an Olympic-style sports festival that features over twenty different sports including a triathlon, bowling and pickleball.
Three St. Louis athletes over 50 years old will be competing in the triathlon that takes place Sunday, July 4, 2022.
This year will be Dr. Lovett's first year participating in the Missouri State games. She is competing in the triathlon as the swimmer, with her teammates Torron Willis as the runner and Robin Wilkins as the cyclist.
Dr. Lovett was raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, but left after she took a job promotion in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Lovett's father passed away from Covid-19 during this time.
Dr. Lovett became an athlete around 2012, almost ten years ago. Her doctor advised her to make healthier decisions. Dr. Lovett met the 'Steel MagNOLAs', which is her triathlon team who encouraged and uplifted her to become active. Dr. Lovett eventually competed in her first competition as a swimmer, got to her goal weight and adopted a healthy lifestyle she could maintain.
Dr. Lovett expressed that she fell in love with the sport.
Dr. Lovett's life was immediately impacted when her only son was murdered in 2016. Dr. Lovett quit exercising due to her grief and pain.
She voiced that she went through a time in her life where she was lost, but eventually found herself again.
"I lost my way a little bit, and had to re-organize my life and my priorities, and I did that through the sport of being a triathlete," said Dr. Lovett.
After some time, Dr. Lovett was able to regain and reconnect with a healthier lifestyle and started training for future athletic endeavors. Dr. Lovett completed her first half marathon, connected with 'Black Triathlete Association' and 'Hype or Die Endurance' and completed more triathlons. She continued to participate in triathlons across the United States and even became a marathoner in 2019, which is 26.2 miles, and then conquered becoming a ultramarathoner in 2022, completing 31 miles.
As Dr. Lovett continued chasing her goals, she became the only Black person to compete in the United States Master Swim Competition in Washington, Missouri. During that competition, she came in first place in her age group in the 500-yard freestyle race.
She commented about how swimming made her feel.
"Swimming is an excellent way to decompress. When you're in a swimming pool, and you're performing your laps or your stretches or water aerobics, it allows your body to find a sense of peace and calmness," said Dr. Lovett.
Dr. Lovett also mentioned that she enjoyed biking and running, but for different reasons
"Biking is one of those activities where I just want to see how fast I can go. And I love the wind in my hair with a helmet on," said Dr. Lovett. "And then running is this sense of I'm gonna finish, so I'm going to cross the finish line."
Dr. Lovett spoke about wanting more Americans to focus on their health.
"I wish more Americans were involved in taking their health seriously, to be quite honest. These are things that when we put our mind to it, we can control our eating, we can control our exercise, and we can become better determinants of how we're going to live, how healthy we're gonna live, and how long we're gonna be here," said Dr. Lovett.
She wants people to know that anyone can accomplish being active and healthy in their communities. It just takes that first step.
"Pick what you love to do. So you love to walk, and then start walking, and join a walking club.
Dr. Lovett holds many titles, as she is a certified water safety instructor through the red cross, is a certified coach through USA swimming and is a volunteer Ambassador for several organizations, including: Black Girls Run, Zooma Women's Race Series, Be You 4 Life Apparel, True Fitness and League of Garmin.
She said sports is there for everyone.
"Sports crosses all boundaries," said Dr. Lovett. "It crosses all ethnicities, it crosses all cultural lines, it crosses and embraces the essence of who you are when you show up."
Torren Willis, one of Dr. Lovett's teammates, has made a 180 on his life since joining Black People Bike. He has been riding for a little over two years and he voiced the difference two years can make.
"it's made a tremendous impact on my health on my life, and my overall mental wellness," said Willis.
Willis spoke about the issues he had faced before focusing on his fitness journey.
"As far as my health, I was on high blood pressure medication," said Willis. I was on high cholesterol medication. I was sleeping with a CPAP machine. I was borderline diabetic."
Two years later, Willis has completed made a one-eighty and transformed his life. He doesn't use a CPAP machine anymore, isn't diabetic and has lowered his medications overall. He attributes this to not only bicycling, but also his diet.
Willis expressed to actually be healthy, you have to start from the inside out. He mentioned that you can work out all you want and do things for your outer bod, but if you don't get clean and healthy inside of your body, it won't make a real change.
He comments on how riding his bike has helped his mental wellbeing and has allowed him to reconnect with nature.
"My mental health is really the biggest reason I ride because when you're out here you're connecting with nature, you're feeling good," said Willis. "You're watching the rabbits go by you're watching deer hop off the course, you're watching fox run around, you see turkeys running down the track sometimes. It's the connection with nature. It's a mind clearing thing when you get your blood pumping and you get your you know, you get everything moving."
Willis has found community in one of his fitness groups, Black People Bike. He voiced that he is always riding.
"I basically ride six days a week, sometimes seven days. Sometimes I ride in the morning, and in the evening," said Willis.
Willis expressed that anyone can do anything they put their mind too. He doesn't let his age and past experiences define him.
"I'm 53. I rode 104 miles in one day in about five and a half hours. Granted, I just started writing two years ago so, if I can do it at 53, anybody can do it."
Dr. Lovett and Willies will be competing in their triathlon with their other teammate Robin Wilkins next month on July 24th for the Missouri State Senior games.
Dr. Lovett expressed that the one thing she is most excited about for the triathlon is winning with her teammates.