COLUMBIA - Ahead of the final weekend of the Show-Me State Games, participants and their families took the time to reflect on the competition and the goals they hope to achieve beyond.
Dr. Heidi Lovett
Dr. Heidi Lovett was a competitor in the 2022 Senior Games back in June. Lovett has spent 10 years as a triathlete in biking, swimming and running.
Lovett said competitions like the SMSG keep her healthy at the age of 51.
"Both diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol run in my family," Lovett said. "This means that every day I wake up, I have to choose a healthier way to live and that's a choice that gets done every single day."
Lovett lost 65 pounds by participating in sports and eating healthy. She said that the term "starting over" became a recurring theme in her life after losing her parents due to physical illness, her son and her home during Hurricane Katrina.
"You used to have a lot of people and now you only have a small amount of people to care for," Lovett said. "And in those journeys both physically, spiritually and emotionally, I have had to relearn and rethink self care."
Lovett hopes that people who are interested in competitions like the SMSG are able to put their fears aside and build their athletic skills.
"When you show up, that means you did not quit," Lovett said. "So don't worry about the distance, don't worry about what your outfit is going to look like. Just know that all of the time you have spent training and practicing that you will enjoy the victory of crossing the finish line."
Lovett's schedule for the remainder of the year includes meetups like Black Girls Do Bike, Ragnar Relay and One Love Century Cycling. She is also preparing for the Ironman this October in which she will swim 2.4 miles in open water.
Colt Bridwell
The Bridwells spent their first year at the SMSG this year with wrestling. Their son, Colt, won the gold medal in wrestling against extraordinary odds that many may not know about.
Colt Bridwell was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation, a condition in which the brain can grow rapidly, causing swelling against the skull and pressure on the spinal cord. This caused Colt to have severe headaches and trouble holding his head up and keeping his eyes open.
His mother, Brie Bridwell, said the condition went undiagnosed for a while until Colt was able to speak.
"We thought he was colicky and had reflux issues...When he began to speak, he would hold the back of his head and say 'ow,'" Bridwell said.
Colt had two surgeries at the ages of two and four respectively to relieve the pressure off of his skull. Despite concerns from his neurosurgeon, Colt was able to recover within months and continue to compete in wrestling.
Last weekend, Bridwell won a gold medal. Brie Bridwell said that the event was an invaluable experience to Colt and his friends.
"There was no pressure for them to go out and win, but they had so much fun just experiencing being in that venue," Bridwell said. "A lot of those wrestlers goals are to wrestle for a college like Mizzou so it was great for them to experience that."
Colt's father, Grant Bridwell, said that Colt impresses the family every day with his mental and physical toughness despite his condition. Colt has a plaque hanging on his wall with the words, "Never back down and never quit."
David Pitts
David Pitts is a Master's Athlete. By the age of 59, he won a national championship in Washington for running.
Pitts got involved with the Show-Me State Games after being unable to compete on a national level due to COVID-19 restrictions and a lack of funding. He said getting a chance to participate in the Senior Games earlier this summer kept him motivated.
"You build friendships you wouldn’t build anywhere else," Pitts said.
Pitts said his own motivation for working hard to be healthy was for the future generations of his family.
"When I’m out in public and I look at some people who might be my age, they look a lot more mature," Pitts said. "They have a hard time getting around and I don’t want to be that. I want to be around for my wife, my children and my grandkids."
Pitts said that anyone can get involved with running as long as they start small.
"I’ll run my 400 in 57 seconds," Pitts said. "I’ll run my 200 in 25 seconds. For my age, that’s fast. I didn’t start there. I started with nothing. Start slow and work into it. Make up your mind to do something."
Pitts is currently working to become a world champion in his age group in Track and Field.
Marlowe Weis
Marlowe Weis has been mountain biking for almost four years. Only 13 years old, she's already developed a strong bond with the sport and plans to participate far beyond the games.
Weis explained what drew her to mountain biking over previous activities she did like swimming and playing the piano.
"It's a real adrenaline rush," she said. "You're going really fast through the woods and you really have to focus in on one thing, and it just zone into it and you really get going."
Weis got involved with the Show-Me State Games through swimming but then switched to mountain biking. The switch didn't come without some new trouble, and Weis knew that.
"Rock Bridge is full of rocks, and it's an eight mile trail," Weis said. "So you definitely have to think about where you're going to go and pace yourself. It's also usually hot, so you definitely have to drink your water, and you really have to pay attention to where you're going."
Weis said a more exciting experience within the mountain biking community is seeing other girls like her begin to emerge.
"it's definitely good to meet fellow women in the mountain biking sport because there's not a lot and also meeting people my age who are going to do the school league with me is definitely better to have more friends.
Weis said that the Show-Me State Games offers versatility that not many other competitions can.
"It's not just for one sport, you can do it for all kinds of sports, and some sports you might didn't even know existed, you can do it for indefinitely," Weis said.
Weis' goals for this weekend are to try her best at the trail and continue to go far in the sport of mountain biking. Weis encourages people to try a new sport because they might not realize how much they'll like it.