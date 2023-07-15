BOONE COUNTY— Columbia Police Officers Association (POA) attorney Donald Weaver expressed satisfaction at the decision of the Boone County grand jury not to bring charges against two police officers who were at the center of a use-of-force investigation.
According to Weaver, the new update, which exonerates the two officers, has not come as a surprise.
“I have no doubt that any fair-minded, unbiased person who has looked at all the facts would not find that these officers have committed any crime,” he said.
Speaking further, Weaver noted that the officers were assaulted by the suspect, and they only acted and responded in accordance with the incident.
“Officers are empowered and actually required to use reasonable force to overcome resistance and the officers that you saw in the video, they used reasonable force to overcome unlawful illegal resistance by the suspect and more than that the suspect then assaulted the officer by kicking them and by doing other things and so the officers acted reasonably inappropriately based on the fact that they were confronted with,” Weaver said.
Weaver said the police officers can now begin moving on with their lives as they will face no criminal prosecution.
“I think it is safe to say the officers involved were excited and relieved. I think they probably feel thankful for those members of the community who waited until they had all the information before making a decision or passing judgment,” he said.
The officers are no longer employed by the police department.