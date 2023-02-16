CHARITON COUNTY - A status hearing was held Thursday regarding Amtrak’s June 2022 fatal train crash in Chariton County. One of the items up for discussion was setting a trial date, but attorneys couldn’t agree on a month or day for the trials to begin.
Over the course of the second half of 2022, several civil lawsuits were filed after the Amtrak train hit a dump truck on the railroad tracks, killing four people – three train passengers and the truck driver – and leaving more than 150 wounded, some with life-changing injuries.
The plaintiffs of the civil lawsuits range from the fatal passengers’ families to wounded passengers, the truck driver’s widow and Amtrak workers. On the defendants list are Amtrak, BNSF Railways and the truck’s owner company, MS Contracting LLC.
During Thursday’s virtual hearing, Grant Davis, the lead attorney for a steering committee of attorneys for victims and their families, proposed to presiding Judge Terry Tschannen for the trial to begin this November.
One of the defendant’s lawyers, Sean Hamer, disagreed, saying it was too soon, and adding that he already had a trial scheduled for November.
Another attorney present, Mark Chuning, said to have the trial beginning in November was “ambitious."
Attorney Todd C. Barrett proposed to the court for them to reunite once a month to address any issues or developments of this case, until there are no more findings or issues to address.
Addressing the unscheduled trial, Judge Tschannen gave the attorneys the option to either have individual trials or a “consolidated” trial, which again, generated disagreement among the lawyers.
Another topic that caused divergence during this hearing was the inspection request. Some parties, mostly defendants’ lawyers, were interested in having the train’s remains inspected as soon as possible, in order to retrieve what can be recovered, repair it and bring the train cars back to their operational stage.
The argument sustaining this request was based on the solutions the service of the two locomotives and eight cars used to provide to the community. For that reason, attorney Sean Hamer said they need to be reinstated.
Attorney Mark Landman said, if possible, the inspection should happen as soon as March.
Davis disagreed, saying that the train remains are a “crucial piece of evidence,” therefore they should remain on their current stage, so that it is possible to go back and collect any kind of evidence that may be needed as the case develops.
This case’s timeline:
- June 27, 2022 – Fatal crash between an Amtrak train and a dump truck
- June 29, 2022 – National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) crew arrived at the scene and started an investigation
- Aug. 2, 2022 – NTSB released preliminary report of the accident
- Aug. 22, 2022 – Judge denied request by defendants to delay the lawsuits proceedings
- Sept. 20, 2022 – BNSF Railway, one of the defendants and owner of the railroad track, requested the court to ask the victims to go to arbitration and pursue settlements, instead of a trial
- Nov. 3, 2022 – Victims and families rejected arbitration proposal and reaffirmed wanting to go to trial
- Dec. 8, 2022 – Judge dismissed Chariton County as a defendant in the lawsuits
- Feb. 16, 2023 - Arbitration's motion to dismiss ruling still pending in the federal court
NTSB’s preliminary investigation
A crash between the train and a dump truck caused the fatalities. When it hit the truck, the train – composed by two locomotives and eight other cars – derailed in its entirety, killing four people, three passengers and the truck’s driver.
Over 150 people were injured and transported to several nearby locations to receive medical care, including Boone Health and MU Health Care.
The train, coming from Los Angeles, was headed to Chicago, but its course was shortened in Missouri with this accident.
The truck – standing on the tracks when hit by the train – was owned and operated by MS Contracting LLC in Brookfield.
The crashing sight was a passive crossing, meaning it had only a stop sign and crossbucks, whereas an active crossing would have the former, plus warning lights, bells and arms.
Back in June 2022, the NTSB sent a crew to investigate the derailment. Their preliminary findings included:
- When the brakes were activated, the train was traveling at 89 miles per hour, within the 90 miles per hour speed limit
- The damages were estimated to worth around $4 million
Recent fatal train crashes in Missouri
Reporting on that 2022 crash, the NTSB said that 53% of crossing accidents in Missouri occur at passive crossings, and that they have recommended additional safety measures for passive crossings in Missouri since 1998.
On that occasion, it was known that improving that trail’s passive crossing alone was estimated to cost around $400,000, according to the NTSB, citing data collected from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
According to The Kansas City Star, from 2017 to summer 2022, 30 fatal train crashes occurred in Missouri, resulting in 35 deaths.
This month, a FedEx truck was hit by an Amtrak train in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. The driver was pronounced dead, but no passengers or train crew members were injured. This accident happened at a private crossing.