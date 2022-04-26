Attorneys meet in Greitens child custody case

COLUMBIA - Attorneys for Eric Greitens, former Missouri governor and current GOP Senate candidate, and his ex-wife Sheena Greitens, met Tuesday at the Boone County Courthouse for a hearing in their child custody case.
Eric Greitens and Sheena Greitens appeared virtually. Both sides discussed a subpoena that Eric Greiten’s attorney, Gary Stamper, filed for phone records of seven phone numbers over a nearly two-month period.
One of the phone numbers is Sheena Greitens. Some of the others belong to Sheena Greitens' sister Catherine Linkul and Austin Chambers, Eric Greitens' former campaign manager.
Court documents filed by Stamper say Eric Greitens allege that Linkul and Chambers worked closely with Sheena Greitens in leaking the affidavit to the Associated Press and other media outlets.
The affidavit Sheena Greitens filed accuses Eric Greitens of physical abuse against her and their children. In the affidavit, she asks the court to move their custody case to Austin, Texas, where she is currently employed and lives with their two sons.
Sheena Greitens put out a statement on Twitter saying she stands by her sworn statements after she accused her ex-husband abuse.
She said she “did not discuss the contents of [her] affidavit with anyone other than [her] counsel and, after the affidavit was filed, [her] immediate family.”
Statement on my affidavit to the Boone County court: pic.twitter.com/hguCjGNZL8— Sheena Chestnut Greitens (@SheenaGreitens) March 22, 2022
Helen Wade, Sheena Greiten’s attorney, is seeking to reject all subpoenas, saying they are not reasonably calculated to lead to admissible evidence.
Court documents filed by Stamper say the affidavit is a “deliberate falsehood advanced to gain advantage in [Sheena’s] effort to remove the case from Missouri, was deliberately leaked for political purposes, and was not done for the benefit of the children.”
Wade called Boone County Circuit Clerk Christy Blakemore to testify before the court about the timeline between the submission of the affidavit and when the AP reporter called Eric Greitens. She said as soon as the court accepts a filing and it is put on the case, then it would be available for the public to see.
Stamper asked how it is possible for a nonparty member to get a copy of something that has been received but not yet accepted by the court. She said they would have to be watching CaseNet and get the documents from a public access terminal inside a courthouse.
Judge Leslie Schneider did not make a decision about the subpoenas on Tuesday. She said she will take the arguments from attorneys under advisement.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 27.