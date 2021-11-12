COLUMBIA - A jury found Joseph Elledge guilty of second degree murder and recommended a 28 year prison sentence Thursday. Elledge was on trial for the death of his wife Mengqi Ji.
While preparing for the case, prosecutor Dan Knight went through various videos of Ji and her daughter and felt like he became acquainted with her.
"It's such a huge waste, that a life like Mengqi would be snuffed out by such a selfish psychopath like the defendant," Knight said.
While Knight pushed for a first-degree murder verdict, which would have come with a mandatory life sentence, he said was happy with the 28-year prison sentence the jury came back with.
"I feel good about that under the circumstances with them coming back with murder in the second degree," he said. "The good thing as far as I'm concerned is that he's going to be incarcerated for a long time."
Knight said he hopes this case will raise awareness for people to remember they can get help if they find themselves being threatened in their own relationship.
"I've got to think that she just wasn't aware that she might have been able to get help somewhere," he said. "It's just such a horrible tragedy."
Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum said Elledge and his family was realistic about what to expect in the trial, but the defense was still disappointed by the outcome.
"I think they're realistic. I mean, I don't think anybody believed that the jury was going to acquit him," Rosenblum said. "We were certainly hopeful that given the facts that came out, they would have considered manslaughter."
Rosenblum said the verdict of second-degree murder will allow Elledge to have the possibility of parole.
"He'll be eligible for parole in approximately 20, 21 years I think," Rosenblum said. "I guess his mindset at this point is he's grateful for that."
Rosenblum said thinks the defense has a good case if the family decides to appeal the verdict.
"If we pursue an appeal, there's a number of good issues on appeal," he said.
Rosenblum said he expects to discuss whether the family wants to pursue an appeal in the next week or so.