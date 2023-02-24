COLUMBIA - Keith Comfort is scheduled to stand trial for the 2006 death of Megan Shultz starting Monday, and attorneys on both sides filed motions to limit what their counterparts can do.
Comfort is accused of killing Shultz, who was his wife at the time, and dumping her body in the trash. After Comfort told police in Wisconsin about the killing in 2019, police found Shultz's remains in the Columbia landfill.
On Thursday, Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Susan Boresi filed a motion in limine to limit Comfort or his counsel from making certain kinds of statements or citing certain testimony, evidence or arguments during the trial.
Those limitations, according to the motion, include statements or testimony regarding "violence or aggression committed by [Shultz] against any person other than Comfort," as well as statements people contacted by law enforcement may have made regarding violent or aggressive acts by Shultz. In the latter case, the motion argues such statements would fall under inadmissible hearsay.
In the motion filed by Comfort's attorney, public defender Kevin O'Brien asks the judge not to allow prosecutors to show photographs of Shultz's remains. His motion argues because of the "advanced state of decomposition" of Shultz's remains when they were found, the cause of death could only be determined by "admissions of the defendant rather than physical evidence from the remains."
O'Brien further argues that the only reason for introducing the photos during trial would be "to arouse the emotion of the jury and prejudice the defendant."
Judge Jeff Harris, who is hearing the case, has not ruled on the motions and may do so when the trial starts Monday.