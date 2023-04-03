CAMDEN COUNTY − Three young adults from Lees Summit were seriously injured following an ATV crash in Camden County Saturday night. The driver of the ATV was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The ATV was headed southbound on Bollinger Creek Road when it veered off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The driver, Roman Ramos, 21, was charged with six counts of DWI, resulting in serious physical injury or physical injury. Ramos was wearing a helmet and was not injured, according to the report.
The three passengers were thrown from the ATV after it overturned. All three were seriously injured, according to the report. Two of the passengers were taken to Lake Regional Hospital, and the third passenger was flown to University Hospital.
None of the passengers were wearing helmets, according to the report.
Ramos was taken to the Camden County Jail on a 24-hour hold.