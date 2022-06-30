COLUMBIA - The results of an audit within the University of Missouri College of Engineering found financial mismanagement by three individuals and unnamed others.

The report comes after an individual concerned about a possible violation of university financial policies filed a report in January, according to a news release.

“We are grateful to those who spoke up and informed the university about their concerns as it led to us uncovering this financial mismanagement,” Michelle Piranio, chief audit and compliance officer for MU, said. “Other employees did tell us that they were scared to speak up for fear of retaliation."

The audit, conducted by the university's Ethics, Compliance and Audit Services, found direct evidence of more than $30,700 stolen from the university.

The money had been stolen by use of university credit cards and using them for personal use, or by selling items previously purchased by the university, the release said.

Further allegations of theft amounting to more than $132,000 are being investigated by the highway patrol, according to MU.

As a result of the investigation, three individuals were terminated and others were addressed through personnel and and human resources procedures.

MU said new processes and structures have since been implemented to strengthen its fiscal practices such as annual trainings, audits on a recurring basis, and enacting periodic background and credit checks on specific levels or titles of individuals.

Piranio said concerns can be reported anonymously through the UM System Integrity and Accountability Hotline.

"We want to strive to be a place where every employee feels valued and safe,” she said.