MEXICO — The Audrain Ambulance District held its second of three town hall meetings Wednesday at its headquarters on Kelley Parkway to explain its proposed property tax levy increase on the Aug. 2 ballot.
The increase is an extra 0.300% per $100 of assessed value on top of the current property tax rate. This means that a homeowner whose home is worth $100,000 in fair-market value would pay an extra $57 annually.
Audrain Ambulance District administrator Graeme Goodwin said the tax would provide a vital boost to its funds, which are diminishing due to higher costs.
"It could take longer for us to be able to get an ambulance at the time of need," Goodwin said. "We're running out of ambulances on a frequent basis, and we're relying on mutual aid. And occasionally, we're fortunate that that call doesn't come in so that people don't really realize that there is no ambulance."
The Audrain Ambulance District is also dealing with the consequences of the closure of the Audrain Community Hospital, which forces the district to transport patients to hospitals outside of Audrain County.
Goodwin said the majority of patient transports go to Boone Hospital and University Hospital in Columbia, while occasional transports are made to Jefferson City and Hannibal when patients are located on the south and east ends of the district, respectively.
That adds to call completion times, fuel costs and wear-and-tear on ambulances. In June 2019, the district completed 51% of calls in 60 minutes or less and 37% in about 2 hours or more. In June 2022, 42% of calls were completed in 60 minutes or less, while 57% of calls took about 2 or more hours to complete.
In addition, there has been a 36% increase in miles on ambulances, and the district has already spent more on fuel in 2022 than in all of 2021. Last month, the district spent $60,000 more than it took in.
"Our trucks were purchased in 2016," Goodwin said. "And we've got 150,000 miles. We're starting to see increasing costs in keeping them maintained. The fuel costs have gone up incredibly. Last month, in June, we had a $9,600 fuel bill, where that same June in 2021 was like $3,400. More frequently they're going for in for service and to maintain them, and it's just climbed."
Goodwin estimated the tax would contribute about $900,000 to the ambulance district's revenue. In 2021, it collected $1,512,682 in property and sales taxes, the latter of which is collected at the state maximum threshold of one half of a percent on all purchases within district limits.
The 2021 Audrain Ambulance District's property tax collection rate is 9.34 cents per $100 in assessed value, a number that has fluctuated over the last decade with changing property values. But, there is a statewide 50% mandatory rollback that requires entities to lower property tax collection by an amount equal to 50% of the previous year's sales tax collection, preventing the Audrain Ambulance District from experiencing the full benefit of rising property values.
Goodwin said if the proposal is passed, the district will also make efforts to increase pay for its EMTs and paramedics.
"Our EMT [salary] starts at $12.50 an hour," Goodwin said. "Minimum wage will be $12 an hour in January. And our paramedic starts at $14 an hour.. so trying to get that where it's a little more competitive so that we can retain and encourage people to work for us something like other best responding agencies are trying to do and keep on moving along, keeping the equipment so that we can maintain the high quality services that we've been providing to this community."
Only a few residents were present at Wednesday's meeting, which was alarming to those in attendance.
"I'm a layperson," Calvin Mackey, a Callaway County resident, said. "I came in here and didn't know anything about this, about the tax base, how to tell how the rollback works. I knew nothing about it. Other people don't know about that. Our education system is totally broken right now, I can tell you that. They don't teach this kind of stuff."
Goodwin said he's done as much community outreach as he can to spread the word, appearing on radio station shows and talking with business leaders to spread the word. He said he hopes that residents are willing to listen and learn about the underlying need for the budget increase, especially because the nature of the proposal is a tax increase.
"People are surprised because most people don't think about ambulance services until you need it," Goodwin said. "We did about 3000 calls, just over 3000 calls last year. We have 25,000 people in our county, well, obviously, most did not call... they think, 'when I call 911, an ambulance shows up... and there are times when we're stretched thin to be able to provide that service."
There will be another town hall meeting next Wednesday, July 20 at the Laddonia City Hall.