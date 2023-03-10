MEXICO - The Audrain Ambulance District is seeking the public's vote to start the process of getting new ambulances and offering competitive benefits for employees.
After being placed on the ballot last August, the proposed .30 cent raise per $100 on property tax did not pass by a margin of 11 votes. Only 22% of registered voters in Audrain County voted on the proposal.
The Audrain Ambulance District made a new proposal for the April 4 ballot that would give a .15 cent raise per $100 on property tax.
The proposed tax would include an annual cost of $28.50 if your home value is $100,000. The proposed tax would cost $42.75 annually if your home value is $150,000. The tax goes up as the home value increases.
Graeme Goodwin, an administrator at the Audrain Ambulance District, said the improvements begin with the passing of the proposal.
"This tax right now is to start the replacement [of our ambulances.] Our ambulances are putting a lot of miles on," Goodwin said.
After the Audrain Community Hospital closed in Mexico last year, the only hospital close enough to transport patients is in Columbia, which makes for a much longer drive.
The three ambulances stationed in Audrain County all have over 180,000 miles pic.twitter.com/1qB1ES69NX— Ethan Cole (@TheEthanCole7) March 10, 2023
"We are taking 100% of patients outside the county every time we transport," Goodwin said. "That has put a huge amount of mileage on, and we did about 180,000 miles last year."
The district uses diesel ambulances, which can normally withstand high mileage, but more miles means more maintenance and upkeep to ensure the they are running in excellent shape.
The tax increase would also be used to help to create more competitive benefits for current and future employees. The current wages for EMTs is $13.50/hour and for paramedics $15/hour.
The proposed tax would help create more competitive wages compared to other districts in Mid-Missouri and help to fill the department needs.
The proposal will be voted on April 4.