MEXICO - No one was hurt after an Audrain County ambulance caught fire on Tuesday, but the county's fleet of ambulances is down from five to four.
Despite the loss, paramedic Graeme Goodwin says the Audrain Ambulance District is still operating at full capacity.
"We still have three ambulances in service. We had five ambulances, which meant we had two in reserve," Goodwin said.
While the ambulance district has enough ambulances for now, backups are now in short supply.
"With our aging fleet, we try to keep those reserves just in case of breakdown. We are now down to just one spare," Goodwin said.
Back in April, the ambulance district's proposal for a property-tax increase was passed, with 15 cents per $100 of taxes paid going to the district to pay for increased wages and maintenance to aging ambulances.
That money has already began to be put to use.
"We have two trucks on order for remounts," Goodwin said, "which basically means we're taking our existing boxes off of the ambulances, off the chassis that they're on now and putting them on a new chassis."
Remounts were chosen instead of ordering new trucks to be built because building one was estimated to take two to three years. But remounts will still take quite a while.
"The issue with that is that the first one of them is going to arrive late 2024," Goodwin said.
The second won't come in until 2025.
But those two orders can't make up for the ambulance lost in the fire.
"Because we have had a truck that was destroyed by fire, they are working with us and we are hopefully, will be having a new truck here a lot sooner," Goodwin said.