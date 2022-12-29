AUDRAIN COUNTY - As the future of the Audrain Community Hospital remains uncertain, the hospital is now dealing with flooding from last weekend's extreme winter weather.

The hospital's chief executive officer, Amy O'Brien, confirmed the hospital has damage to walls and ceilings after water pipes burst over the weekend.

A former employee, who chose to remain anonymous, sent KOMU 8 photos and videos of the damage. O'Brien said no major equipment was damaged.

Meanwhile, the hospital is now under new ownership. After acquiring the two Noble Health hospitals in April, Platinum Health sold both the Audrain and Callaway Community Hospitals to Clifford Sullivan on Dec. 7.

Sullivan then asked for a license extension before the Dec. 20 deadline, but the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services denied the request, according to O'Brien.

Former CEO of the Callaway Community Hospital, Jeff Stone, said he was disappointed that Platinum allowed the licenses to be revoked.

"Everyone worked so hard for months without pay to keep the licenses and health care in these communities, and all that work is now gone," Stone said. "Fulton and Mexico desperately need these hospitals. Hopefully the owner will be able to invest the money into these facilities and get them re-licensed very soon."

Now, the hospitals can only open if they receive a new license. The hospital must go through an inspection and get a certificate of need. Rep. Kent Hadden (R-Mexico) told the Mexico Ledger the hospital in Mexico may never pass a new inspection.

"More than likely a new hospital building would have to be built. There is talk of that and we are not completely without hope," he said to the Ledger.