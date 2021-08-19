AUDRAIN COUNTY – The Audrain County Ambulance District will hold a mass casualty training exercise at Mexico High School Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Shannon Weber, a paramedic and training officer with the ambulance district, organized the event. She said it is important to make these training opportunities available to agencies with less resources than metropolitan areas.
The last time Audrain County had a similar exercise was nearly 5 years ago.
"Practicing these events, we will be able to have a better understanding of what works in our community and what doesn't work," Weber said. "And how to get the resources here faster when we really do need them."
Weber said a mass casualty event is not exactly what you see on TV. Instead, it is when an emergency exceeds or stresses the limits of a response agency. For Audrain County Ambulance District, the agency only has five ambulances that can be put into service. That means it can adequately handle an event with 10 to 15 patients.
Other agencies in the state have the capability to help more patients.
Thursday's casualty training exercise will be held under the premise of "don't text and drive."
Weber said it is one of the most pressing issues she sees.
"It's not worth that text to never see your family again," she said. "We're hoping that when people come out and watch this demonstration, and watch us do all the things that we do, it will be a very real presentation of injuries and illnesses."
Multiple agencies will be at the exercise.
They include: Little Dixie Fire Protection District, Mexico Public Safety, Audrain Sheriff's Department, Missouri Highway Patrol, Montgomery County EMS, Callaway County EMS, Marion/Ralls County EMS, Boone County EMS, Mexico High School, Audrain Joint Communications, VanFar EMS, MU 4 Helicopter, Martinsburg Fire Department, Nick Tietsort, Dr. Josh Stilley, Dr. Scott Dudley, St. Charles County Ambulance District, University EMS and South Callaway Fire Protection District.
With the start of the school year approaching, Weber hopes the premise of the event resonates with young drivers – some who have lost out on valuable driving lessons during the pandemic.
"I hope that there are teenagers and high schoolers that watch this and they take this back to their friends and family and realize, 'Hey, put your phone down,'" she said.
The training exercise is open to the public, and safety officers will be at the scene to direct traffic.