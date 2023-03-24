Audrain County community still without hospital one year after Noble Health shutdown

MEXICO − Noble Health announced one year ago it would close its community hospitals in both Audrain and Callaway counties. To date, residents still do not have access to emergency surgeries or health care beyond local health clinics.

Staff received little notice before Noble Health either furloughed or laid off at least 175 employees at the two mid-Missouri hospitals in March 2022. It came only a week after the company notified the community of what was supposed to be a temporary suspension of service to the area.

TIMELINE: Closure of the Audrain and Callaway Community Hospitals A timeline of the developments regarding the Audrain and Callaway Community Hospitals' suspension of services.

Susan Honaker, a former employee at the Audrain County location, said she was laid off suddenly, along with many of her peers with whom she had become close.

"I was one [employee] that stayed until the very end," Honaker said. "[I] received a letter on a Friday evening, not knowing that they were going to close the hospital until the evening I got that letter [saying], 'Don't go to work on Monday. You've been terminated.'"

Now, the signs that used to point to the emergency room at the Audrain Community Hospital are still covered by duct tape, the parking lot is empty and the windows are still boarded up following a break-in shortly after the hospital closed.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Honaker, who worked in the records department, said she is still waiting for pay from the last weeks of working at the hospital.

"It was really kind of devastating," she said. "Everybody I worked with had been long-term employees, and they were like family."

Honaker says she has worked in health care for 26 years, all of which were in Mexico. She's weathered the storm through several owners including Noble Health and Platinum Health, the company that briefly took over the facility last year.

Gailyn Fennewald, a lifetime resident in Mexico, says the prospect of traveling all the way to Columbia for more complex procedures worries her.

"It's been scary," Fennewald said. "And for most of the people in Mexico, to know that if you had an emergency—a heart attack, a stroke—you know 40 minutes is the closest hospital and sometimes that can mean life or death."

However, larger chains of clinics have moved in to fill the gap in Mexico left by Noble Health's departure. Boone Health and MU Health Care have both set up clinics in Mexico to provide urgent and primary care services. But Fennewald says the new clinics have not distracted residents from pushing for a new hospital in town.

"We have a lot of people in town that are trying hard to get a new hospital or get this one redone or to get a new one built," Fennewald said. "And I commend their efforts because it's a big deal and it's a big service we need here in town."