ADRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County Health Department announced the hiring of two new medical directors for the department.
According to a news release, Dr. Alex Finck and Dr. Zack Treat agreed to assume the role of medical director of the ACHD.
Finck and Treat are physicians at Cornerstone Family Medicine in Mexico. The two doctors are the leaders of a new service model called Direct Primary Care, where they offer a monthly subscription to area residents to provide greater access to healthcare.
“I am very happy to announce that Drs. Finck and Treat have agreed to come on board with the ACHD and help lead its medical decisions into the near future,” Craig Brace, the ACHD CEO and Administrator, said. “Medical directors are an integral part of making sure we have the proper protocol in place before a new program involving the health of our residents is offered.”
The two take over the position of the ACHD’s medical director from Dr. Simon McKeown, who has served in that role since 2013.