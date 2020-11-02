AUDRAIN COUNTY- The Audrain County Health Department announced Craig Brace will be the new Administrator/CEO effective Monday, Nov. 2.
Brace is a long time resident of Mexico and has over 37 years of experience in healthcare leadership.
“Craig is an exceptional leader. His track record in healthcare has been extraordinary,” Chairperson Kathleen Weaver said. "Craig was chosen in a formal selection process from a strong field of candidates. He is a highly impressive talent known for his collaborative leadership style and for building high performance healthcare teams."
Brace holds Bachelor of Science degree from Southwest Baptist University, with a concentration in health promotion and wellness.
He is board certified in healthcare management by the American College of Healthcare Executives.
When reflecting on his appointment, Brace said he is honored to have been chosen.
"I’m excited to lead this wonderful team of dedicated colleagues, and look forward to working with the ACHD Board of Health," Brace said. "We have a great team of individuals, a bold vision for the future and a winning strategy that has enabled ACHD to have a rich history of promoting and protecting the health of the residents of Audrain County.”