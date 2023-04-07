MEXICO - People can now pick up NARCAN, a drug that helps reverse an opioid overdose, for free at the Audrain County Health Department’s office.
Narcan is a nasal spray that delivers Naloxone, a drug used for respiratory failure associated with an overdose.
“If people have friends, loved ones, family members that are struggling with addiction, this is a good tool to have ," ACHD nurse Becky Wieberg said. "(Naloxone) is a nasal medication that can be given at the scene of an overdose.”
Though Narcan is already sold at some local pharmacies in Mexico, it comes with a cost. Without insurance, Narcan can cost anywhere from $120-150.
Seeing the need in Audrain County, the Health Department partnered up with the Missouri Institute of Mental Health at the University of Missouri–St. Louis to be able to offer this machine for free.
“We've discovered a concern in our community in 2022," Wieberg said. "The Audrain County Ambulance District responded to 48 nonspecific overdose calls, which means not all were opioid related. But still, that's a significant amount that we hope to help."
Wieberg says by offering Narcan, the Health Department is in no way condoning opioid use.
“I'll refer to it as a tool to help individuals that are struggling with opioid addiction. To use this on their travel to sobriety,” Wieberg said. "If they experience an overdose, they can use Narcan."
After administering Narcan, Wieberg says people should call 911.
“We always recommend when Narcan is used, 911 should be called because there is the possibility that once they come out of that overdose, they can go back into it.” Wieberg said. "So they still need medical attention and to get resources to find out where they can go for rehab, even if it's a local NA meeting or getting a support team around them to help them see that there is a way out of drug addiction.”
The Naloxone kit from the Health Department comes in a discreet black bag.
“It will contain no identifying information. It's just black string bag. It has two doses of the nasal Narcan, resources, how to use the Narcan, and information on the Good Samaritan law,” Wieberg said.
People can pick up a kit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays from the Health Department with no questions asked.