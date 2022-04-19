AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County Health Department has launched a new service to help residents navigate their medical options since the Audrain Community Hospital stopped its services.
Craig Brace, the ACHD administrator and CEO, said the goal of the new "Nurse Navigator" program is to provide residents with a single point of contact for all questions.
"Residents are confused, they're scared, and they don't know what to do," Brace said. "It's a human voice and it's a human connection when they need it the most. That's why we launched the service."
Residents can access the Nurse Navigator during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling 573-581-1332. Brace said in its first day of service, the "Nurse Navigator" answered multiple calls. He said even when the lines start to become more busy, someone at the ACHD will answer.
"We're going to answer the phone," Brace said. "That's something that right now, in some cases, the clinics that they call are not able to answer the phone. At least they can call us and ask and we can do some of the research for them."
Brace said residents can call with any questions about where and how to access certain health care services, like lab tests or COVID-19 booster shots.
"This is a formal structured program for us to be able to watch where they can call and get some of the answers from a reliable health care resource," Brace said.
The Nurse Navigator is not an emergency line though. Brace said this is his top concern now that the Audrain Community Hospital is no longer offering services.
"We add essentially 80 minutes to every ambulance call that has to be transported to Columbia. So, that turnaround time limits our availability of ambulances to be able to respond," Brace said. "But our qualified nurses can answer some of those questions for them, to guide them in what to do in case of an urgent need, or an emergency."
Brace said if you call the Nurse Navigator during an hour that someone is not working the phones, to leave your name and number and they will get back to you on the next business day.