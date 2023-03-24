Naxalone, commonly known as NARCAN, will be free for residents of Audrain County beginning April 7.
The Audrain County Health Department (ACHD) is offering the opioid overdose reversing drug with help from the Missouri Institute of Mental Health (MIMH).
“We know through being able to offer this program to residents struggling with opioid addiction, this will undoubtedly save lives,” ACHD CEO Craig Brace said.
The NARCAN kit contains two doses of Naloxone, information on how to use or give it to someone, information on how to spot an overdose and respond to an overdosing individual, and a list of statewide addiction treatment centers.
Those in need of a kit have to go to the health department, located at 1130 South Elmwood Drive in Mexico, and request one. The process will be anonymous.
MIMH will use funds from national opioid settlements to pay for the program, making it free of charge for citizens and ACHD, according to a news release.