AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County Joint Communications announced Thursday county residents can now text 911 for emergencies.
The texts are sent through the internet and are delivered to the joint communications center. When a text comes in, all 911 operators are alerted.
Amanda Crewse, the executive 911 director for Audrain County 911 Joint Communications, said the system works for major phone carriers. This includes Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, US Cellular and AT&T.
Crewse said the system has been up for a few months, but the center announced it on Thursday.
She also said the new text system will help those who are in situations where they are unable to speak.
"But I also think that if someone's involved in a domestic violence issue or there's a home invasion or an active shooter, that's gonna be beneficial for them to get us information and not put themselves in danger," she said.
She also said it will benefit those with speech and hearing problems the most.
However, Crewse still recommends people call 911 virus texting.
"Always call if you can," Crewse said. "It should never replace a voice call. If you can call us on the phone, it's going to be more beneficial because we can get better location information, you know, we can hear people in the background."
The texting system will also be able to check peoples' locations. Crewse recommends that people turn on their location services, so that dispatchers can get as much information as possible in emergency situations.
Crewse also said the system is not able to take photos, videos or emoticons.