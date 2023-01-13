ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas.
Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act.
Burney admitted to being in a relationship with the girl in 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Missouri.
Sometime before Dec. 8, 2021, the girl ran away from home to be with the suspect, according to a news release from the office. The girl was reported missing and the Homeland Security Investigations received a tip on Dec. 14, 2021, about the girl.
Burney allegedly switched vehicles and left Missouri for Illinois, then went to Las Vegas. He gave drugs and alcohol to the girl and repeatedly raped her, according to his plea agreement.
Burney's sentencing is scheduled for April 12.