AUDRAIN COUNTY − An Audrain County man is charged with multiple child sex crimes following an investigation by the Mexico Public Safety Department.
Randall Ray Giboney, 51, of Mexico, is charged with 96 counts of possession of child pornography, 88 counts of promoting child pornography, invasion of privacy and third degree child molestation.
A probable cause statement says an investigation began in June 2021 after officers spoke with a 13-year-old victim. She believed she had been photographed or recorded by a hidden camera in a shower at Giboney's home. She also reported there were numerous times that Giboney would touch her and photograph her in an uncomfortable way, according to the probable cause statement.
An officer searched Giboney's home and found a small hole above the shower that "could have housed a small camera."
Giboney's laptop, hard drive and cell phone were also seized and searched. Several images and videos of nude, young females were found on all three devices, including the 13-year-old victim and an unknown victim taking a shower, according to the probable cause statement.
Giboney confirmed the items belonged to him, but said he did not know about the child pornography images. He said he loaned the laptop to someone in the fall of 2020 and received it back this spring. That person denied ever borrowing the laptop, according to the probable cause statement.
He was issued a no bond warrant. He has a hearing scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.