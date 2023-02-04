MEXICO — On Friday, the Audrain County Jury convicted Greg Saulnier, 36, for eight counts, including rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, two counts of child molestation in the second degree, child molestation in the first degree, statutory sodomy in the first degree, and two counts of enticement of a child.
There are two female children survivors of these crimes, who were 15 and 12 at the time of the assaults. In an investigation by the Mexico Public Safety Department, it was found that the offenses occurred from 2020-2021.
Saulnier was named a predatory sex offender, as the jury found that prior incidents of molestation had occurred with one of the victims.
“Saulnier took absolutely no responsibility for his crimes, repeatedly called the survivors liars, and showed no remorse in sexually abusing these girls, and used his position to abuse and harm them to keep them silent," Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger said. "Saulnier divided a family and put both of these young girls in a position where they felt their whole world depended on keeping silent about what Greg Saulnier did."
During the hearing, one of the survivors testified and the other did not.
According to Shellabarger: "Greg’s family all stood with him, believing their son 'couldn’t have done this' despite the graphic and detailed testimony against him, recounting details children should never have to experience."
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jordan Smith, who worked on the case with Shellabarger, said that the case began when one of the survivors spoke up to a coach and then to a pastor at church.
“When she felt safe and protected, she told them gradually at first, then told more about what happened when she was heard and believed, eventually disclosing all of the abuse. She thought no one would believe her – but ordinary folks and professionals alike in our community took her seriously, believed her and reported the abuse," Smith said.
Saulnier will be sentenced by the Montgomery County Associate Circuit Judge Nathan Carroz on March 13, and faces a minimum of two consecutive life sentences and a maximum term of two consecutive life sentences plus 150 years.