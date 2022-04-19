RANDOLPH COUNTY − An Audrain County man was charged with four additional child sex crimes last week.

William Dahl, 37, faces two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree child molestation in Randolph County.

In total, Dahl faces 24 felonies and two misdemeanors in six separate child sex crime cases in Audrain and Randolph counties. He faces four additional charges in a federal case.

According to a probable cause statement, another victim came forward with reports of sexual abuse following news reports of Dahl's arrest and alleged actions with another victim.

The victim said she was 13 years old during the summer of 2007 when she met Dahl at a cemetery in Moberly on separate occasions.

The probable cause statement said Dahl told law enforcement he kissed the victim "when she was 15 at a park in Moberly."

Dahl is currently in federal custody, though it is unclear where.

According to online records, he has a pre-trial hearing in the federal case scheduled for June 2.