COLUMBIA − An Audrain County man who has been under investigation for child sex crimes since January 2021 was found guilty Tuesday of federal child pornography crimes after a bench trial in May.
William Dahl, 39, of Rush Hill, was found guilty of one count of producing child pornography and two counts of receiving child pornography. He will face at least 15 years in prison when he's sentenced on Dec. 6.
Dahl's victims were 14, 16 and 7 years old, according to an order from U.S. District Judge John A. Ross.
Dahl reportedly met the first victim when she was 13 years old, and he was almost 23. Court documents say Dahl took photos of the girl in a Moberly cemetery and sent them to others. Dahl also reportedly sent images of himself to her.
A second victim met Dahl when she was 16 and he was 36 years old. He reportedly bought her a cell phone, alcohol and vape devices, and they exchanged nude photos, according to court records.
Dahl's co-defendant, Jennifer Huddleston, 35, admitted to taking photos of herself abusing the 7-year-old while she was sleeping, and then sending the photos to Dahl. Huddleston also admitted to possessing child sexual abuse material from the internet.
Huddleston pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in May. She will be sentenced on Oct. 3.
In addition to his federal case, Dahl faces 24 felonies and two misdemeanors in six state cases. Charges include rape, sodomy, kidnapping and child molestation, among others. A disposition hearing in those cases is set for Nov. 8.
Huddleston is also charged with four child sex crimes in Missouri. A disposition hearing for her state case is scheduled for Sept. 6.