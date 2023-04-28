ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri, man will spend 10 years in federal prison after he was sentenced Wednesday for the repeated rape of a 13-year-old girl.
Jacob D. Burney, 24, pleaded guilty in January to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act for a crime from late 2021.
Burney, according to a court press release, became involved with the victim sometime in 2021. Later, on Dec. 8, 2021, the 13-year-old ran away from home and traveled to Las Vegas with Burney.
After they switched cars to evade police in Missouri, the two traveled toward Nevada. Along the way, Burney provided the teen with drugs and alcohol and engaged in statutory rape several times, according to the release.
The teen was reported missing followed by a national hotline tip provided to Homeland Security Investigations.
Acting special agent in charge Taekuk Cho for Homeland Security Investigations Kansas City highlighted the importance of measures such as these.
“Only by joining together will we successfully eradicate child exploitation from our neighborhoods, therefore HSI is asking the community to pay attention to the signs of these abuses and ultimately report them," Cho said in the release.