AUDRAIN COUNTY — The Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney announced Tuesday the sentencing of a man convicted of sex crimes against minors in February.
Gregory Saulnier, 36, was sentenced to a total of 120 years in prison for the crimes of rape, sodomy, statutory sodomy, three counts of child molestation and two counts of enticement of a child.
An Audrain County jury convicted Saulnier of eight crimes after nearly three hours of deliberation. The crimes, which occurred in Mexico, Missouri in 2020 and 2021, involved sexual contact with two girls, who were 10 and 14 years old at the time.
“This sexual predator was held accountable because a community listened, took seriously, and took action against abuse,” said Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger. “When a girl felt uncomfortable with something an adult did to her, she told a coach and trusted youth pastors, who did the right thing – they listened, believed her, trusted their gut, and took serious actions to support and protect her. These community members stood by these survivors when their own family took sides against them. Our community stood with them against this abuser.”
“These consecutive, 30-year or life sentences should demonstrate to the community, our law enforcement partners and to survivors of abuse: you will be heard, you will be listened to, and you will have our best efforts to lead to a conviction,” Shellabarger added.