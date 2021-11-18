AUDRAIN COUNTY – After hosting its first pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Audrain County saw a low turnout of appointments.
The Audrain County Health Department Director, Craig Brace, said he's not surprised with the low numbers and cites parent concerns about the vaccine as the main issue.
He said around a dozen children and parents showed up to the morning vaccination shift on Thursday and about 20 to 25 more had appointments for the afternoon. Brace said they anticipated low numbers after looking at nationwide data for child vaccination clinics.
“The turnout for individuals that are coming in today and tomorrow for our five to 11 age clinic is about what we expected. Low numbers,” Brace said. "Only 27% of parents [nationwide] have indicated that they have made a decision to go ahead and get their child vaccinated,” he said.
That leaves about 70% of parents nationwide who are hesitant to get their child vaccinated, according to the CDC, as of October.
Brace said the top concerns voiced from parents about the vaccine are that there hasn't been enough research for children to receive it and that it may affect their child's fertility later in life.
Brace said these concerns are not valid, and parents do not have to worry.
“We let them know that the clinical trials were very successful in preventing infection of COVID-19 and certainly very effective in preventing hospitalization and death in this particular age group of five to 11 year olds. So we point them back to the solid data that is available through CDC and other reputable research bodies," he said.
One Audrain County resident said she briefly took her 11-year-old son out of school Thursday to make it to his vaccination appointment at the health department. She said she is fully vaccinated herself, which helped her make the decision for her son.
“I was excited when he was eligible, so we went ahead and made an appointment and got it as quickly as we could. He hates shots, but he was excited about this one,” she said.
The CDC estimates that vaccinating children from ages five to 11 could help prevent around 600,000 COVID cases in the future - from November 2021 to March 2022.
According to the CDC, the majority of the 70% of parents concerned about their child getting the vaccine are low-income parents. Data from the CDC said some parents are worried about either missing work to get to their child’s appointment or concerned about travel time to the vaccination site.
Right now, the Audrain County Health Department said it has no plans to hold vaccination clinics at schools in the area. Brace said part of the reason is because the number of parents interested in vaccinating their children is very low and the health department can accommodate them without extra help.
“If we see that the demand increase, then we'll look at other ways to reach out to the community and offer the vaccine,” he said. "We do plan to look at the demand for offering the clinic either in evenings after school or weekends, too, for those parents who can't get off work."
Brace said 40% of the 12 to 17-year-olds in Audrain County have had at least one dose.
The Audrain County Health Department will host another pediatric vaccination clinic Friday, Nov. 19 for children ages five to 11. Appointments are required and can be made online or by calling 573-581-1332.