MEXICO − The Audrain County Health Department (ACHD) announced results of a health care needs assessment survey during a meeting Thursday.

After the closure of the Audrain Community Hospital in March 2022, ACHD, the City of Mexico, and the Audrain County Commission hired FORVIS Healthcare Consulting Group to find what type of health care the market will support.

Findings from the study were based on community needs and market demand for sustainable healthcare services, according to ACHD Administrator and CEO, Craig Brace.

Results from the study show that not only is a critical access hospital needed, but that it is financially sustainable for the area.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"This provides an opportunity for rural communities to protect and provide healthcare within the community," said Brace.

Results show that over 40 thousand people are affected by the closure. In 2021 -- 67% of people from Audrain County needing medical care went to MU or Boone hospitals for inpatient visits and 48% for emergency visits.

With nearly an hour of travel time, this can mean the difference between life and death.

One former Audrain nurse, Jo Ellen Craghend, said, "When I started to work we had fresh heart attacks come in and be admitted to the floor, they didn't go through the E.R. then, so having to travel an extra hour would mean that a lot of them didn't make it."

Mexico City Manager Bruce Slagle hopes the community will see they're taking the matter seriously and have been transparent throughout.