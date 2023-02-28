AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County Commission, Audrain County Health Department and the city of Mexico are beginning to look for a consultant to analyze the county's health care market.

The county faces uncertainty after the closure of the Audrain Community Hospital in March of 2022 when Noble Health suspended all its services at the hospitals in Audrain and Callaway counties.

The consulting firm that is selected will also be conducting a financial feasibility study.

"We're trying to determine what is financially feasible based on multiple models of health care delivery," Craig Brace, Audrain County Health Department CEO and administrator, said. "That's what type of facility, what type of service, what's the scope and size of what would be financially feasible."

To select the consulting firm, the city has put out a Requests for Qualifications (RFQs).

"We're looking for a firm that has the qualifications to perform a comprehensive health care assessment," Audrain County presiding commissioner Alan Winders said. "They need to be familiar with health care, they need to be familiar with the county, they need to be familiar with reimbursement rates, familiar with Missouri and familiar with rural health care. They need that expertise to determine what is possible and what is sustainable in Audrain County."

Winders said the county has had a number of health care providers show interest.

"We want the data from this assessment to be available to all of those that are considering making these kinds of investments, to help guide their investment decisions," Winders said. "And to make sure that we get as much quality health care for the citizens of Audrain County that we can have and that we can sustain."

Winders doesn't currently know how much the assessment will cost the county, but says this information will be well worth the dollars.

"It will cost some money, but if that money helps guide an appropriate amount of investment in health care in the community, then it will be money well spent," Winders said.

The county hopes to receive a good amount of interest, and at least a couple consulting firms to send in their qualifications so the best one can be selected for the job.

"Residents recognize that health care and the right level of health care in the community and in the county is essential," Brace said. "We want entities to have this data so that they can't make data-driven decisions so that we can meet the healthcare needs of Audrain County and surrounding areas."

The RFQ submission deadline is March 9.