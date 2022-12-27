COLUMBIA - A part of mid-Missouri is now on display in Austria.
The U.S. Sheriff's Museum is Austria is now home to an Audrain County sergeant's uniform, thanks to Sheriff Matt Oller.
A representative of the museum was recently in the United States and met Oller, according to a Facebook post from the museum.
The post said Oller donated his old sergeant's uniform to the museum.
According to its website, the U.S. Sheriff's Museum offers insight into the American police system. It includes over 14,000 sheriff's badges and patches, and over 1,000 other pieces of memorabilia, including uniforms, handcuffs, historical photos and license plates from various stages of American history.
"Our association has set itself the goal of linking American culture with the American police system and bringing their values and behavior closer to interested people, which are conveyed in the context of museum evenings with lectures and discussion rounds," the website says.
The artifacts are from the museum's chairwoman and secretary Barbara Rietzler's own collection, according to the website. The museum was founded in 2017 and welcomes visitors.