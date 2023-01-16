MEXICO - The Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition (ACSRC) has opened its transitional housing facility, The Summit, in Mexico.
The facility is for those who may be experiencing homelessness, or have a place to stay but not a place to call their own.
The facility has some requirements, and residents must fill out an application.
Residents must pay a fee of 40% of their income each time they receive it and must be willing to participate in case management to receive support to eventually move into more stable housing.
Executive Director Phillip Iman said while this percentage could seem high, the nonprofit needs revenue to continue to operate and to offer residents more than just a room to use. The coalition said it will accept income like drawing disability or Social Security; it doesn't have to come directly from a form of employment.
"And that includes the place to sleep, dormitory style room. It includes access to laundry and access to showers, bathrooms, and a way to cook your food," Iman said. "When you think about what it costs to live somewhere, it's not quite so overwhelming."
The facility has 16 rooms available, and even after opening, it has some left.
"We have seven more rooms that can be occupied by our female participants and one male room is open at present," Iman said.
The other requirement to be in the program is agreeing to work with a case manager to check in on a resident's progress to achieve their goals.
"That's the other part is, not only is this a program with a fee attached to it, but they have to be willing to participate in trying to achieve a better lifestyle," Iman said.
The coalition is always accepting volunteers and donations, and its biggest need right now is help with laundry. The group washes clothes for both the coalition's Room at the Inn shelter and now for the transitional housing.
"That's a lot of laundry. and we bring it here. So our staff here, before we opened transitional, she was kind of keeping up, but now that we have transitional going and she's working with our participants here, she's just overwhelmed," Iman said.
Iman said the help could come in the form of volunteering or donations, like washers and dryers in good working condition, or laundry detergent and dryer sheets.
Those who would like to apply for transitional housing should call the coalition's office at 573-567-5093.
The coalition will hold a grand opening for The Summit on Jan. 18 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at its location at 626 E. Summit Street, Suite A, in Mexico, Missouri.