AUDRAIN COUNTY - An Audrain County teenager received two years of probation following a threat about a school shooting.
Drake Campbell, 18, of Laddonia, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree harassment. He received a one-year jail sentence, but it was suspended and instead received two years of supervised probation, according to online records.
Under the probation conditions, Campbell cannot consume any intoxicants unless prescribed by a doctor and cannot enter any establishment that sells intoxicants. He must submit a breath or blood test upon law enforcement's request, cannot have contact with victims or their families, and must take a mental health evaluation and follow any recommendations, according to court records.
Campbell was originally charged in May with second-degree making a terrorist threat and second-degree harassment.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller started an investigation after a parent come forward about threats made to students at the Community R-VI High School.
Court documents said multiple people heard Campbell talk about plans for a school shooting on the last day of school or graduation. Campbell had a list of of students and staff that he would target, but he said he did not have the list anymore because he "stays away from those people," the document said.
As a result of the threats, Audrain County deputies were required to be at the high school on the final day of school and at the graduation ceremony.