COLUMBIA - In celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday and for National Archives month, Navajo citizen and author Danielle Geller will speak virtually about her memoir Dog Flowers at Columbia College.
Dog Flowers follows Geller's journey of returning to the Navajo reservation to confront her family's history through a mix of narrative and archival texts. She describes her book as the heartbreak of trying to find the future in the past.
Geller started writing her book as newsletters to her sister from diary entries from her mother, which she thinks, makes her book sit at the intersection of Indigenous Peoples Day and National Archives month.
In her words, an archive is a site of national consciousness that interprets the current time period or moment in time. She used this idea to process her mother's death and family trauma by preserving and framing it.
The book sheds a light on intergenerational trauma that appeared in Geller's family and life, which she thinks mirrors the story of indigenous communities in America.
"I think that one of the lingering, not just frustration, but anger, and disappointment and grief is that Indigenous histories and stories have been forgotten, or sort of left out of the nation's like history, or that the way that it is framed. It's like, 'Oh, well, this is in the past, right? This has been sort of solve the Indian problem has been solved.'"
She also says that one generation will not fix the consequences that are still felt by Indigenous families today.
These themes are exactly what event organizer, Jennifer Gravely, was looking for in a speaker when she came across Dog Flowers and Geller. She thinks Geller will have a lot to teach to the Columbia community as a whole.
"It's my hope that people go home just having learned a little bit more about Native communities in general, some of the issues that families typically face both on the reservation and off, and that they just feel like they are a little more informed when it comes to next Indigenous Peoples Day," says Gravely. "We have to remember, you know, not just the struggles, but the triumphs of different groups of people in the country, you know, how everybody has celebrated and, you know, contributed to our society."
Geller says the hope for Indigenous Peoples Day is to reframe something that once praised an idea of Columbus as a positive individual, when in reality he has committed acts of violence towards Indigenous People.
"For those who want to celebrate Columbus Day, the question is, what are you celebrating?" Geller asks.
The day can be now be a positive time to give a voice to historically silenced individuals. Though, she also fears that most people will not have a clear idea of what celebrating Indigenous Peoples day will look like.
"If we want to engage with it meaningfully, we're not just, you know, commemorating or celebrating this broad or ambiguous indigenous person, but we're looking at where we live, the community that we are in, the history of the place," says Geller.
For her, celebrating the holiday is going to look like sharing her story with people across the world. She currently lives in Canada.
"What feels good about tomorrow is that I will be joining you all even if it's just remotely to talk about these things that are very important to me. And so in a sense, like that is the way that I am celebrating the day." Geller says.
She also said that she is not shameful about sharing her journey and personal story.
"I feel weirdly comfortable. Talking, especially when it comes to my own experiences. I don't like to speak for other people, but I don't I don't feel any shame about, you know, my personal history," she says. "There is a person who is going to pick up the book who has shared some of the same experiences, you know, who has a family dynamic that is similar to mine or they've been innocent."
For people that don't share the same experiences, she says it will be a tough book to read, but it could be useful to experience a perspective or story different than your own.
The proposed schedule for Monday's event includes Geller reading a ten minute excerpt from her memoir, talking for roughly 30 minutes and then opening up the floor for members of the public to ask questions.
The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. at New Hall on Columbia College's Campus. For those interested to attend the event, but unable to attend in person, there is also a virtual option.