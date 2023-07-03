CALLAWAY COUNTY - Authorities are asking the public for tips after a search Sunday night for a suspect believed to be involved in an Auxvasse shooting, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office told KOMU 8 Monday.
Damin Davis, 33, is at large and considered armed and dangerous after a shooting on East Harrison Street in Auxvasse at approximately 12:55 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
The Sheriff's Office Special Response Team and K9s from various agencies are conducted a ground search Sunday and did not locate Davis, who was initially believed to be in the Stephens area.
Authorities said Monday the ground search is over and Davis may have left the county.
The sheriff's office encouraged anyone with information that could lead to Davis' arrest to call the office at 573-592-2474 and to call 911 about any suspicious behavior.
Authorities told KOMU 8 there is a warrant out for Davis' arrest.
Davis has faced charges before
According to online records, Davis faced criminal charges in Missouri as early as November 2006.
He was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in Boone County in November 2006 and sentenced with five years of probation in 2007. His probation was revoked in 2009, according to online records.
He was charged with third-degree assault in 2006 and put on probation in 2007 for two years.
He has been charged with domestic assault four times — once in May, and before that in 2009, 2018 and 2021.
He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in May, which is a Class D felony.