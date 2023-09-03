ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County Police Department announced that authorities have safely located a St. Louis man who was first reported missing Saturday morning.
According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 80-year-old John Spight was located in Iowa and has been brought home safely.
St. Louis police initially issued Spight's disappearance an Endangered SILVER Advisory, which has since been cancelled.
Spight, diagnosed with dementia, departed his residence with an unknown destination Friday night, and was spotted on a Kingdom City traffic camera around 10:30 p.m., according to the release.