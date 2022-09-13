BOONE COUNTY − Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed Monday morning after his car collided with a pole.
Andrew Blaine Moss, 22, of Hallsville, is believed to have died from electrocution after contacting a downed power line, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook Tuesday.
Deputies arrived to South River Road, near Higdon Road, around 1:30 a.m. to investigate a possible electrocution. The sheriff's office said the the power line had been knocked down when Moss' vehicle collided with a utility pole.
"Evidence indicated Moss inadvertently contacted the live power line after exiting the vehicle," the sheriff's office said.
Meredith Hoenes, Boone Electric Cooperative's communication specialist, told KOMU 8 that the power lines were still energized when crews were called to the scene.
The sheriff's office said there is an active investigation and further information will not be released until the investigation is complete.