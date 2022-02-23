COLUMBIA - With another round of snow and sleet coming Wednesday and Thursday, auto repair shops are busy with car repairs.
AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said auto repair costs have generally gone up since the start of the pandemic. Its data shows even pothole damage can cost drivers up to $600 alone.
Chabarria said other winter weather car repairs include taking care of rust caused by salt, which impact things like brake lines, fuel tanks and exhaust systems. One Columbia auto repair shop said they are used to servicing more cars during this time of year.
"We see a big increase in cars not starting, dead battery issues, heat issues, and covers underneath vehicles being dragged off from the snow," All-Star Automotive Service manager Joseph Weaver said.
Weaver said regular visual inspection is the best thing people can do in bouts of severe weather like mid-Missouri has seen this month. This includes checking battery terminals, fluid levels and engine lights.
One mechanic said undercarriage car washes are a necessary and affordable step to protect your car in severe weather.
"Really clean underneath it and help get any rust or salt that may be in there," Carl Wise said. "Any of that washed out of there is going to help the longevity of the rust."
While there are things one can do at home, Wise said some cars with problems in winter weather are key examples of "overlooked maintenance."
"Batteries and coolant, those are two big things," he said. "They're just things you don't think about until it's not working and then it's an expensive repair. You need to make sure those are going to be able to hold up in the cold winter."
AAA also suggests repairing body damage that shows bare metal to prevent additional rust, along with giving your car a thorough undercarriage cleaning n the spring to best set your car up for the next bout of winter weather.