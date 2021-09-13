Columbia - The autopsies for Daniel and Pam Stephan are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13, at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
The results of the autopsies may not be available for a couple of weeks.
The Union County Sheriff's Office has executed a search warrant and obtained several items of interest. Detectives will be traveling to South Dakota next week along with Boone County and Highway Patrol Investigators.
Out of respect to the family, limited information is being released until the investigation is complete. Additional press releases will follow in the next several weeks.
Authorities believe JT McLean murdered Daniel and Pam Stephan before traveling to South Dakota. McClean was found in South Dakota on Sept. 8, with a deadly, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Authorities believe JT McLean knew the two Miller County homicide victims prior to allegedly killing them. Daniel Stephan, 74, and Pamela Stephan, 64, were confirmed to be related to an ex-wife of McLean, according to Boone County Cap. Brian Leer.