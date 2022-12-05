CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff's Office has released autopsy results for a Camdenton attorney who was reported missing over the summer.
A medical examiner ruled Brian Byrd's cause of death as suicide, the sheriff's office said Monday.
Byrd, 50, was reported missing on July 10. His body was found on July 18 in the back seat of his vehicle, which was parked at Lake Regional Hospital.
The sheriff's office said the toxicology report indicated Byrd had no foreign substance in his bloodstream at the time of his death.