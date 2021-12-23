CALLAWAY COUNTY — An Auxvasse man struck a deer with his car on US Highway 54 just south of Kingdom City Wednesday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The driver, Jason Cochran, 45, was traveling east on US 54 when a deer ran in front of his 2001 Toyota Corolla, the report said.
His vehicle struck the deer and it went through the windshield.
Cochran was moderately injured and transported to University Hospital.
"Thankfully, the vehicle driver’s injuries are not life threatening," Callaway County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
The vehicle was totaled.
"If one has ever doubt just how significant a deer strike can be, even during the daylight hours, let these images be a reminder," the sheriff's office said in the same post.