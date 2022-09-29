CALLAWAY COUNTY − An Auxvasse man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Callaway County.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on County Road 245 at Route E, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The report says Douglas Thompson, 88, failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of Mason Sims, 26, of Ladonnia. Sims' vehicle then struck Thompson's vehicle.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
Sims was not injured in the crash.
This was MSHP Troop F's tenth fatality for September and 58th for the year.