FULTON − The Auxvasse police chief was arrested and charged Tuesday following an alleged fight with his 15-year-old son.
Kevin Suedmeyer, 59, is charged with fourth-degree domestic assault.
According to court documents, Callaway County deputies were called to a domestic disturbance around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Upon arrival, the 15-year-old son told deputies that he was assaulted by his father. The son is labeled as J.S. in court documents.
Deputies then interviewed J.S. He showed deputies text messages from his father, which J.S. said his father was "clearly upset" over his grades.
According to court documents, one text message from Suedmeyer said, "When I get home, leave the dogs inside & come outside.. We are going to settle this once and for all."
J.S. said his father arrived home, he took off his glasses and approached J.S.
J.S. then said Suedmeyer placed his leg behind J.S. and pushed him to the ground. The deputy noted in the probable cause statement that move is called a "leg sweep" and is a "law enforcement tactic."
Suedmeyer later told deputies that he had "no intention to provide corporal punishment" but that he became angry after his son didn't respond to his statements.
According to court documents, Suedmeyer admitted to pushing his son while placing his leg behind his son, knowing it would cause J.S. to fall to the ground.
Suedmeyer bonded out of the Callaway County Jail on a $1,500 bond.
Suedmeyer was placed on administrative leave for one day in June 2020 following complaints about posts on his personal Facebook page. He was quickly reinstated after an internal investigation. A protest calling for his resignation was held after his reinstatement.
KOMU 8 has contacted Auxvasse city administrators for his employment status. A call has not yet been returned.