AUXVASSE − The Auxvasse police chief has been suspended following an arrest and domestic assault charge.
Kevin Suedmeyer, 59, was arrested and charged Tuesday with fourth-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor.
Auxvasse city administrators confirmed he has been suspended and officer Robert Harrison will serve as interim chief of police.
Suedmeyer's 15-year-old son told Callaway County deputies he was assaulted by his father Tuesday afternoon.
According to court documents, Suedmeyer used a "leg sweep" move on his son, which a deputy labeled as a "law enforcement tactic."
The son said his father was "clearly upset" over his grades.
Suedmeyer bonded out of the Callaway County Jail on a $1,500 bond.
Suedmeyer was also placed on administrative leave for one day in June 2020 following complaints about posts on his personal Facebook page.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Suedmeyer posted comments about protesters standing in the roadway blocking traffic, saying “you deserve to be run over. That will help clean up the gene pool” and “I certainly won’t stop for them – though if they insist – I’ll identify myself – they can back down or get shot.”
He was quickly reinstated after an internal investigation. A protest calling for his resignation was held after his reinstatement.