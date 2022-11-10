COLUMBIA – Carrying a credit card balance now comes with a hefty price tag. That’s because average credit card interest rates (APR) have increased to 19.04% as of Nov. 9.
"Bankrate has been surveying credit card rates since 1985, and this eclipses the previous all-time high of 19% from July 1991," Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride told NBC News.
According to the Federal Reserve, more than 80% of American adults had at least one credit card in 2020. Steven Hermann, co-founder of ProPartner Wealth, said credit cards are important tools for building good credit scores.
“If you don't have a credit card, you can't have a credit score to get a loan,” Hermann said. “And so what's important about that is, for instance, one of my people on my team is gonna get a home loan, and her credit is good. So her rate is going to be 1% lower with good credit. So good credit equals good rates.”
Hermann said as federal interest rates go up, APR rates will likely continue to increased.
“Interest rates have been going up, and credit card debt has gone up, too,” Hermann said. “So as those go up, unfortunately, the way that credit card companies work is they raise the interest rates.”
While a higher APR can be scary, Hermann said it’s okay to open a credit card as long as you use it responsibly.
“It's okay to open a credit card if you are financially responsible,” Hermann said. “One important thing to do is that you pay it off as you use it, kind of like a bank account. So it's not waiting until the statement comes… you actually need to keep track of it.”
Besides charging interest to individual users, credit card companies also charge transaction fees. For small businesses, this can be difficult.
“It probably is [hard] when I look at the bottom line,” Nicole Muirhead, Lee Street Deli co-owner said. “[Credit cards are] just like a necessary evil, if you will.”
While Muirhead hasn’t seen transaction fees go up yet, she said she thinks higher interest rates are impacting all aspects of the economy.
“I think it impacts everything,” Muirhead said. “It just depends on how quickly, so we won't see a lot of it that quickly.”