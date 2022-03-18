JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Social Services offers Medicaid through MO HealthNet.
Each month a report is released detailing the number of applicants, approved applications, rejected applications, and the total processed applications.
The department isn't following the rules set by the federal government that says applicants must receive their approval or rejection status by 45 days since submission.
There were over 70,000 pending applications at the end of February.
The average wait time to hear back on the status of an application is 119 days.
In mid-Missouri over 500 people from Boone, Cole, and Callaway county applied to Medicaid in February 2022.
The number of received applications for those counties exceed the number of processed applications.
Missourians who may need Medicaid assistance in the upcoming months, may need to consider applying early.