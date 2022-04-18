COLUMBIA — Stephanie Beatriz, an award-winning actress, producer and LGBTQ+ activist, will visit the University of Missouri on Wednesday for a Q&A.

Beatriz is a 2002 alumna of Stephens College Performing Arts.

On-screen, she has played Detective Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Carla from In the Heights and Encanto's Mirabel Madrigal.

Award-winning actress and LGBTQ+ activist to visit MU

Stephanie Beatriz is a 2002 alumna of Stephens College.

Local residents can attend the free Q&A from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Jesse Auditorium, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. The event is open to the public, but a ticket is required for entry.

Beatriz is expected to discuss LGBTQ+ advocacy and queer representation in the entertainment industry, according to the event page.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Hannah Norton is a Digital Producer for KOMU 8. A current senior at the University of Missouri, she is studying Print & Digital News Reporting. Reach her at hannah.norton@mail.missouri.edu, or on Twitter @HannahNorton89.

Recommended for you