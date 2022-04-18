Award-winning actress and LGBTQ+ activist to visit MU

COLUMBIA — Stephanie Beatriz, an award-winning actress, producer and LGBTQ+ activist, will visit the University of Missouri on Wednesday for a Q&A.
Beatriz is a 2002 alumna of Stephens College Performing Arts.
On-screen, she has played Detective Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Carla from In the Heights and Encanto's Mirabel Madrigal.
Local residents can attend the free Q&A from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Jesse Auditorium, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. The event is open to the public, but a ticket is required for entry.
Beatriz is expected to discuss LGBTQ+ advocacy and queer representation in the entertainment industry, according to the event page.