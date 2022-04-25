COLUMBIA - An MU program uses the art of film to promote its ongoing mission.
Viewers at Forum Christian Church were treated to an early showing of the award winning documentary "In a Different Key" on Monday as part of Extension for Community Health Care Outcomes (ECHO) Autism's ongoing efforts for autism acceptance and awareness.
ECHO Autism is a worldwide program started at MU that provides medical care and support to communities that do not have autism expert care.
The documentary film, which explores the discrimination and injustices against people diagnosed with autism, is paired with the organizations goals of equality that ECHO desires.
ECHO Autism's Founder and Executive Director Kristin Sohl a prior screening of the film and knew she had to bring it to Columbia.
"So this is an opportunity, we were able to actually bring the filmmakers in, and help all of us to take a deeper dive into not just what is autism, but what can we do as a community to really strengthen and support all of all of our community members no matter what type of ability they have," said Sohl.
The film, which was directed by longtime journalists John Donvan and Caren Zucker, hits close to home for each of them. Both Donvan and Zucker have family members who have been diagnosed with autism.
"We really did create the film to get it out there," said Zucker. "We feel that the more people who see it will have a better understanding of autism."
The documentary focuses on the story of the first person diagnosed with autism, now 88 year-old Donald Triplett, as well as the stories of many other individuals living with the psychological condition.
People with autism often feel isolated in their communities, and both ECHO and the filmmakers are fighting to change that.
"The community that people on the spectrum live in has so much impact on their ability to belong to those communities," said Donvan. "It's up to all of us who are members of those communities to be welcoming and accepting and to offer friendship."
With the showing of this movie, these advocates for autism hope viewers feel a pull to make some change.
"I hope that they take away from this movie, whether they see it tonight, whether they see if in six months, is the same one that we believe in at ECHO Autism communities," said Sohl. "We want to see communities where people with all abilities can live their best lives."